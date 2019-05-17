May 17 (UPI) -- Grumpy Cat, an Internet-famous feline known for her unique, unhappy-looking face, has died at the age of 7.

Grumpy Cat's owners announced her death on Instagram Friday, stating that she suffered from complications from a recent urinary tract infection. She died peacefully at home on Tuesday.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough," her owners said.

"Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

Grumpy Cat, real name Tardar Sauce, became an Internet sensation in Sept. 2012 after Bryan Bundesen -- the brother of owner Tabatha Bundesen -- uploaded a photo of the feline to Reddit. The post earned over one million views within two days and led to Grumpy Cat being named Most Influential Cat by MSNBC that same year.

Grumpy Cat starred in a Lifetime holiday movie titled Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever which featured Aubrey Plaza voicing the titular animal and appeared in a Friskies music video alongside fellow internet-famous feline Oskar the Blind Cat.

The company the represents Grumpy Cat made headlines in January 2018 when they won a copyright lawsuit against coffee company Grenade.

Grumpy Cat Limited had sued Grenade for using the cat's image to sell roasted coffee and t-shirts when they only had the rights to sell a line of iced coffees named "Grumpy Cat Grumppuccino."