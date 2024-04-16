Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 16, 2024 / 4:27 PM

Crocodile gets caught in charter fishing boat's net

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 16 (UPI) -- The captain of a charter fishing boat in Australia "got a little fright" when a net tossed from the vessel ensnared an unexpectedly large catch -- a crocodile.

Fairdinkum Fishing Charters posted a video to Facebook showing the croc being hauled up when its teeth got caught on the net in the Bolhe River, near Townsville, Queensland.

Advertisement

"Pretty much instantly I felt something really big in there and as I was pulling it up, I started to get glimpses and then realized that it was a crocodile," company owner David Leigh told Yahoo News.

Leigh said the net was released to allow the crocodile to escape, but the situation became more complicated when he realized the reptile's front teeth were caught on the net.

The video shows the boat's crew cutting through the net as the crocodile thrashes and is eventually able to return to the water and swim away.

Leigh said he "got a little fright" from the incident.

"I've been fishing all my life and I've never experienced it before, and I've never seen it happen before either," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Runaway cows turn themselves in at rescue facility
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Runaway cows turn themselves in at rescue facility
April 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers on the island of Guernsey said a herd of cows escaped from their fenced-in pasture, but were quickly recaptured when they wandered to an animal rescue center.
Tarot card reading predicts Michigan woman's $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Tarot card reading predicts Michigan woman's $500,000 lottery win
April 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a tarot card reading correctly predicted she would win a $500,000 lottery prize later that same day.
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
Odd News // 3 hours ago
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
April 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists excavating a 19th century fortress in Belgium made a surprising and mysterious discovery: a nearly 100-year-old train car originating from England.
Loose lemur spotted outside Texas bar
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Loose lemur spotted outside Texas bar
April 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Texas city have reported multiple sightings in recent days of an unusual and very non-native animal: a lemur.
Man paddles river in Australia's largest pumpkin
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Man paddles river in Australia's largest pumpkin
April 16 (UPI) -- An Australian man took the largest pumpkin grown in the country this year and turned it into a canoe that he paddled down the Tumut River.
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
April 15 (UPI) -- A cat rescued from between two walls by firefighters in England is going viral on social media thanks to its amused facial expression.
Firefighters rescue dog from fourth-story balcony in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue dog from fourth-story balcony in California
April 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California rescued a dog who wandered out onto a fourth-story balcony and became stranded.
N.C. man stops for gas, wins $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. man stops for gas, wins $200,000 lottery prize
April 15 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man stopped for gas and ended up winning a $200,000 lottery prize he plans to use to fund his daughter's education.
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
April 15 (UPI) -- A repair project at a Michigan home led to a surprising discovery: a time capsule of items dating back more than 100 years.
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
April 15 (UPI) -- Residents in a suburb of Cape Town, South Africa, had a brush with the wild when a hippopotamus escaped from a nature reserve and wandered through the streets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement