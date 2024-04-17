Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle

|Advertisement
The more "unique" items left behind included a frontal hair toupee; hot sauce and a Breathalyzer; a leaf "that's much needed"; two containers occupied by spiders; a Beyoncé fold-up fan; a ceramic cat; a jar of oysters; a personalized blanket bearing a photo of the passenger and their dog; a small prop rat skeleton; a candle labeled "see you in court"; a fake tooth; and a gray tub of surgical implants.
Other pieces of lost property included police-grade handcuffs; a live pet turtle; waist beads and a burrito steamer; a rider's "girlfriend's pregnant pills"; a "small box containing a gnome"; a stand-up paddleboard paddle; a painting from SeaWorld; a playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center; a robot; Plan B contraceptive pills; a furry fox tail; a framed Taylor Swift autograph; a "fart sensor"; a poster of Hillary Clinton; a paternity test; a WWE championship belt; a garden fence; and the engine from a Jeep Liberty.
Some of the food items to be left behind in the past year included "expensive blueberries" that were the last of a store's supply, garlic butter from Benihana and a tray of meat pie.
One particularly forgetful passenger reported losing undergarments, bread, a pack of ham and mayo.