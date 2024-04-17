Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle

Ride-sharing app Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index, detailing the most common and most unusual items left behind in cars. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 17 (UPI) -- Uber's annual Lost & Found Index revealed some of the most unusual items left behind in ride-share cars over the past year include a toupee, a ceramic cat and a live turtle. The eighth annual "snapshot of the most surprising and most popular items left behind in Ubers" revealed the most common items reported lost by passengers were clothing, luggage, headphones, wallets, jewelry, phones, cameras, tablets, books, laptops and vaping supplies. Advertisement

The more "unique" items left behind included a frontal hair toupee; hot sauce and a Breathalyzer; a leaf "that's much needed"; two containers occupied by spiders; a Beyoncé fold-up fan; a ceramic cat; a jar of oysters; a personalized blanket bearing a photo of the passenger and their dog; a small prop rat skeleton; a candle labeled "see you in court"; a fake tooth; and a gray tub of surgical implants.

Other pieces of lost property included police-grade handcuffs; a live pet turtle; waist beads and a burrito steamer; a rider's "girlfriend's pregnant pills"; a "small box containing a gnome"; a stand-up paddleboard paddle; a painting from SeaWorld; a playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center; a robot; Plan B contraceptive pills; a furry fox tail; a framed Taylor Swift autograph; a "fart sensor"; a poster of Hillary Clinton; a paternity test; a WWE championship belt; a garden fence; and the engine from a Jeep Liberty.

Advertisement

Some of the food items to be left behind in the past year included "expensive blueberries" that were the last of a store's supply, garlic butter from Benihana and a tray of meat pie.

One particularly forgetful passenger reported losing undergarments, bread, a pack of ham and mayo.