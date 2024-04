A book was recently returned to a Colorado library after being checked out in 1919. Photo courtesy of Poudres Libraries

April 10 (UPI) -- A Colorado library said a book was recently returned to the facility after being due back 105 years earlier. Poudre Libraries announced on its website that the copy of Ivanhoe, by Sir Walter Scott, had been due back at the Fort Collins Public Library and Free Reading Room on Feb. 13, 1919. Advertisement

The book was returned to the library system by a woman who reported that her brother had found it among their mother's belongings in Kansas.

The library system said the book would have accrued about $760 in late fees under the 1919 rate of 2 cents per day, but the library eliminated late fines in 2020.