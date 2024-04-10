Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 10 (UPI) -- A pet insurance company is inviting the public to vote on some of the most unusual animal monikers for its annual Wacky Pet Names prize.

Nationwide said the most bizarre names were chosen from the company's currently-enrolled pets and split into three categories: dog, cat and exotic.

The finalists in the dog category are Boots With the Fur, ChugChug Pickles, Lil' Richard Simmons Sweatin' to the Oldies, Lord Waddles, Lulu the Conqueror, Molly From Corporate, Mr. Pizza Puff, One Love Tiny Dancer Princess Margaret Rose Windsor, Team "The Bandit" Player and The News.

The feline finalists are Balsamic Vin, Car Alarm, Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, Meownnaise, Minerva Meowgonagall, Necronomicat, Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator, Skullcrusher, Steph Purrrry and Tony "Scarface" Baloney.

The finalists in the exotic category are a rabbit named BeezelBun, a ferret named Boo Boo Bean, a snake named Boop Noodle, a guinea pig named Cowpig, a tegu lizard named Frosted Mini Wheats, a macaw named Magic Nugget, a tortoise named Midsize Sedan, a ferret named Mumbo Jumbo, a pig named Snoop Hoggy Hogg and a rabbit named Thor Odinbun God of Bunder.

Voting is open online through Friday.