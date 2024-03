Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 20 (UPI) -- Police in Cambridgeshire, England, responded to a resident's yard to round up an unusual escaped pet: a small pig.

Cambridgeshire Police said on social media that officers were on patrol when they were flagged down by a Wisbech resident.

The resident informed police there was a porcine intruder in their yard.

"This little chap was found in someone's front garden in Wisbech at the weekend," police wrote. "With help from locals, our response officers safely caught him and took him to a nearby small holding where he was looked after until the owner was found."