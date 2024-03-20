Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 20 (UPI) -- The Nashville Zoo announced the birth of a rare spotted fanaloka, a Mdagascar-native species also known as the Malagasy civet.

The zoo, which is the only facility in the United States to keep fanalokas, said the male pup was born March 10 and does not yet have a name.

Advertisement

The zoo previously welcomed the birth of a female fanaloka, named Pepite, about two years ago. She was the first of her species to be born at the zoo and among the first to be born in the country.

The new arrival is being hand-reared by zookeepers and can be seen by the public in the facility's veterinary center.