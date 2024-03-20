Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 20 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers helped a New York woman search through a mound of trash to find her lost wallet.

The New York City Department of Sanitation posted a photo to social media showing the truckload of trash that concealed a Staten Island woman's missing wallet.

Advertisement

"After calling us, we were able to hold the truck for searching," the post said.

The woman arrived at the scene and joined sanitation workers in digging through the garbage heap to find the "needle in the haystack."

The department shared a second photo showing the woman reunited with her missing wallet.