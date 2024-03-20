Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 20, 2024 / 1:23 PM

New York woman's missing wallet found in mound of trash

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 20 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers helped a New York woman search through a mound of trash to find her lost wallet.

The New York City Department of Sanitation posted a photo to social media showing the truckload of trash that concealed a Staten Island woman's missing wallet.

Advertisement

"After calling us, we were able to hold the truck for searching," the post said.

The woman arrived at the scene and joined sanitation workers in digging through the garbage heap to find the "needle in the haystack."

The department shared a second photo showing the woman reunited with her missing wallet.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Angler reels in alligator from Tennessee lake
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Angler reels in alligator from Tennessee lake
March 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said an angler cast a line into Norris Lake and reeled in something unexpected: an alligator.
Parrot back home after fending off hawks for two days in Texas tree
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Parrot back home after fending off hawks for two days in Texas tree
March 20 (UPI) -- A Texas man's pet parrot is home safe after being stranded for two days in a high tree and fending off attacks from hungry hawks.
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
March 19 (UPI) -- A book on psychedelics was returned to a Colorado library after taking a "long, strange trip" for about 37 years.
Horse rescued from deep mud in Los Angeles wooded area
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Horse rescued from deep mud in Los Angeles wooded area
March 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Fire Department came to the rescue of a horse stuck in deep mud in a heavily wooded area.
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
Odd News // 22 hours ago
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
March 19 (UPI) -- A Chinese city broke the Guinness World Record for the largest standing lantern with a massive flower-shaped lantern.
Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
March 19 (UPI) -- A venomous snake that escaped from its owner's home in the Netherlands was found and safely recaptured a month later.
Store clerk picked Maryland man's $50,000 lottery numbers
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Store clerk picked Maryland man's $50,000 lottery numbers
March 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man asked a store clerk to choose a set of Pick 5 lottery numbers for him and ended up winning a $50,000 prize.
California students visit all 50 BART stations in record time
Odd News // 1 day ago
California students visit all 50 BART stations in record time
March 19 (UPI) -- A group of University of California Berkeley students showed their love of public transportation by traveling to all 50 Bay Area Rapid Transit stations in a record-breaking 5 hours and 47 minutes.
Porcupines escape Scottish farm, wander to nearby neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Porcupines escape Scottish farm, wander to nearby neighborhood
March 19 (UPI) -- A pair of porcupines escaped from a farm park in Scotland and caused a scene when they were spotted wandering through a residential neighborhood.
Overturned truck releases thousands of bees onto highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overturned truck releases thousands of bees onto highway
March 19 (UPI) -- Beekeepers were summoned to a Mississippi highway to round up thousands of bees when the 18-wheeler hauling their hives overturned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
Overturned truck releases thousands of bees onto highway
Overturned truck releases thousands of bees onto highway
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement