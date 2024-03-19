Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 19 (UPI) -- A book on psychedelics was returned to a Colorado library after taking a "long, strange trip" for about 37 years.

The High Plains Library District in Weld County said the book, Psychedelics, by Bernard Aaronson and Humphry Osmond, was returned recently to the Riverside Library and Cultural Center.

The book, due back May 30, 1987, was accompanied by a note reading: "Sorry so late!! It's been a long, strange trip."

"Far be it from us to suggest that a book on psychedelics may, MAY, have affected someone's perception of time," the library joked on social media.