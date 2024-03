A venomous shield-nosed cobra was safely captured after a month on the loose in Lelystad, Netherlands. Photo courtesy of the City of Lelystad

March 19 (UPI) -- A venomous snake that escaped from its owner's home in the Netherlands was found and safely recaptured a month later. The city of Lelystad said in a news release that the shield-nosed cobra escaped from its owner's home Feb. 19 and was on the loose for an entire month before being spotted relaxing in a door frame down the street from its owner's home. Advertisement

"City surveillance and the police were on site within minutes to keep the area safe and quiet," city officials wrote. "The owner was also on site within a few minutes and immediately caught the snake and stored it safely."

The snake was found to be "somewhat weakened by the cold" but otherwise uninjured.

Officials said the snake will be moved to a new home at a specialist snake center outside the city.