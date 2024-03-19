Trending
March 19, 2024 / 2:04 PM

California students visit all 50 BART stations in record time

By Ben Hooper
March 19 (UPI) -- A group of University of California Berkeley students showed their love of public transportation by traveling to all 50 Bay Area Rapid Transit stations in a record-breaking 5 hours and 47 minutes.

The members of UC Berkeley's Transportation Graduate Students Organizing Committee, or TRANSOC, said they aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to visit all 50 BART stations, and ended up beating their own goal time.

The record was attempted by Winnie Zhuang, Paul Liu, Ameen DaCosta and Jacob Champlin, with Chance Wen accompanying them on the journey to ensure there was adequate photo and video evidence fro Guinness World Records.

The team broke the previous best-known time of 5 hours and 49 minutes, although it was unclear whether that time was officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

The TRANSOC students said they are now awaiting word on whether their tour of the Bay Area will make it into the record book.

