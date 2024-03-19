Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 19, 2024 / 12:29 PM

Overturned truck releases thousands of bees onto highway

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 19 (UPI) -- Beekeepers were summoned to a Mississippi highway to round up thousands of bees when the 18-wheeler hauling their hives overturned.

The Adams County Emergency Management Agency said the truck overturned Sunday night on Highway 61, in front of Merit Health in Natchez.

Advertisement

Beekeepers from Adee Honey Farms in Woodville were summoned to the scene to help round up the bees that swarmed around the overturned truck.

Adams County EMA Director Brad Bradford said the scene was not cleared until 7 a.m. Monday.

"This was my first bee catastrophe," he told WLBT-TV.

He said the bees remained calm during the incident because it was after dark and the hives were covered in tarp.

"The majority stayed in the vicinity after the wreck and were able to be contained in or near their hives," Bradford said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash or the ensuing bee swarm.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dog chases raccoon into Alabama cave, gets stuck
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Dog chases raccoon into Alabama cave, gets stuck
March 18 (UPI) -- Volunteer rescuers in Alabama came to the assistance of a dog who chased a raccoon into a cave and became stuck.
Michigan man correctly predicts $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Michigan man correctly predicts $500,000 lottery win
March 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan who decided a new clerk at his local store was a lucky sign correctly predicted he would win a $500,000 lottery prize.
Spanish driver finds North American snake in her car
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Spanish driver finds North American snake in her car
March 18 (UPI) -- A driver in the Spanish capital called for help from police when she discovered a snake inside her car on the highway.
Indian company cooks up 123-foot dosa to break world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Indian company cooks up 123-foot dosa to break world record
March 18 (UPI) -- An Indian food company celebrated its 100th anniversary by cooking up a dosa measuring just over 123 feet long.
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
March 18 (UPI) -- An England couple in the midst of renovating their home made a surprising discovery behind the fireplace: a stash of letters dating back nearly 100 years.
Woman cleaning out deceased father's home finds live grenade
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Woman cleaning out deceased father's home finds live grenade
March 18 (UPI) -- Army personnel were called to a Quebec home when the deceased owner's daughter made a surprising discovery in a toolbox: a live grenade.
Deer with head stuck in plastic jug rescued in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer with head stuck in plastic jug rescued in Pennsylvania
March 18 (UPI) -- A deer spotted wandering for several weeks in Pennsylvania with a large plastic jug stuck over its head has been freed by neighbors.
N.Y. man vows to regain 750-pound, 11-foot gator removed from his home
Odd News // 2 days ago
N.Y. man vows to regain 750-pound, 11-foot gator removed from his home
March 16 (UPI) -- A man whose 11-foot, 750-pound pet alligator was removed by conservation officials from his home in upstate New York this week has vowed to regain custody of his beloved pet.
Venomous snake found 'trying to hide among the undies' in bedroom
Odd News // 3 days ago
Venomous snake found 'trying to hide among the undies' in bedroom
March 15 (UPI) -- A snake catcher was called out to a home in Queensland, Australia, where the second-most venomous snake in the world was found "literally trying to hide among the undies" in a resident's bedroom.
Zookeeper dresses as white tiger for escape drill
Odd News // 3 days ago
Zookeeper dresses as white tiger for escape drill
March 15 (UPI) -- A Japanese zoo held an escaped animal training drill featuring a costumed performer mimicking the behavior of a fugitive white tiger.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
N.Y. man vows to regain 750-pound, 11-foot gator removed from his home
N.Y. man vows to regain 750-pound, 11-foot gator removed from his home
Woman cleaning out deceased father's home finds live grenade
Woman cleaning out deceased father's home finds live grenade
San Diego Zoo welcomes birth of dik-dik calf
San Diego Zoo welcomes birth of dik-dik calf
Michigan man correctly predicts $500,000 lottery win
Michigan man correctly predicts $500,000 lottery win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement