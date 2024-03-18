Spanish driver finds North American snake in her car

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 18 (UPI) -- A driver in the Spanish capital called for help from police when she discovered a snake inside her car on the highway.

Madrid police said officers were summoned to the A-4 highway when a driver called to report a snake inside her vehicle.

Officers from the Special Services Police Station arrived on the scene and called for backup from the Environmental Police Station.

The serpent was removed from the vehicle and identified as a corn snake, non-venomous North American species commonly kept as pets.

The snake was taken to the Wild Animal Recovery Center while authorities try to identify its owner.