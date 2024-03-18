Indian company cooks up 123-foot dosa to break world record

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regi Mathew (@chefregimathew) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 18 (UPI) -- An Indian food company celebrated its 100th anniversary by cooking up a dosa measuring just over 123 feet long. MTR Foods gathered a team o0f 75 chefs, led by Chef Regi Mathews, to create the 123.03-foot dosa at the company's factory in Bommasandra, Bangalore. Advertisement The savory crepe took the Guinness World Record for longest dosa from a 54-foot, 8.69-inch dosa cooked up in Hyderabad, Telangana, in 2014. "I'm thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrating the 100th anniversary with a Guinness World Records title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet," Mathews wrote on social media. Read More Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations Woman cleaning out deceased father's home finds live grenade Deer with head stuck in plastic jug rescued in Pennsylvania