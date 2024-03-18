Indian company cooks up 123-foot dosa to break world record

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 18 (UPI) -- An Indian food company celebrated its 100th anniversary by cooking up a dosa measuring just over 123 feet long.

MTR Foods gathered a team o0f 75 chefs, led by Chef Regi Mathews, to create the 123.03-foot dosa at the company's factory in Bommasandra, Bangalore.

The savory crepe took the Guinness World Record for longest dosa from a 54-foot, 8.69-inch dosa cooked up in Hyderabad, Telangana, in 2014.

"I'm thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrating the 100th anniversary with a Guinness World Records title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet," Mathews wrote on social media.