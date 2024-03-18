Trending
March 18, 2024 / 1:02 PM

Woman cleaning out deceased father's home finds live grenade

By Ben Hooper
March 18 (UPI) -- Army personnel were called to a Quebec home when the deceased owner's daughter made a surprising discovery in a toolbox: a live grenade.

Kedrin Simms Brachman said she and some family members were cleaning out the Knowlton home formerly occupied by her father, Frank Simms, who died in October.

"We went into his tool room, which was always, like, nobody ever went into his tool room. That was a sacred place," she told CTV News. "I was looking for something, and then I opened up the toolbox, and there was a grenade."

Simms Brachman said she remembered the grenade from decades earlier, but had thought it was long gone.

"I remember this grenade from almost 30 years ago when Dad brought it back from my grandfather's house," she wrote on social media. "We all asked him to get rid of it and thought he had...well, he didn't and it was loose and had moved houses multiple times with him."

Simms Brachman contacted police, and an officer who arrived to take photos of the object said Canadian Armed Forces would need to be summoned to the house.

She said army personnel told her the grenade was live -- a rare occurrence for antique grenades.

"It had a detonator and everything in it. It was intact, so they secured it. They loaded it in their truck, and off we went," Simms Brachman said.

She said the incident has added to the legend of her father, who was well known to his friends and family as a unique character.

"When everything was all clear, I went back around and told the neighbors. They were all now laughing and they were like, 'Well, Frank wants to make sure we're on our toes.' That's it in a nutshell. Frank wanted to make sure we remembered him," she said.

