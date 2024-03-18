Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations

|Advertisement
"There were all these letters behind it and I just said 'look at all these.' I don't know if they were trying to be burnt and they fell down the back of it," Laura Lamonby-Parker told the Liverpool Echo.
The couple said the well-preserved letters date from 1934, 1935, 1936 and 1937 and were addressed to Miss Rhoda Taylor.
The couple contacted the previous owners of the house, but they did not have any information about anyone with that name.
The Lamonby-Parkers said they are hoping to return the letters to a relative if they can find more information about Taylor's identity.