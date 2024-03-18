Trending
March 18, 2024 / 1:37 PM

Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations

By Ben Hooper
A couple renovating their Widnes, England, home found a stash of letters behind the fireplace dating from the 1930s. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay.com
March 18 (UPI) -- An England couple in the midst of renovating their home made a surprising discovery behind the fireplace: a stash of letters dating back nearly 100 years.

Laura and Jason Lamonby-Parker said they have been renovating their house in Widnes, Cheshire, since purchasing the 100-year-old home in March 2023, and they were surprised to find some old mail when they tore out the living room fireplace.

"There were all these letters behind it and I just said 'look at all these.' I don't know if they were trying to be burnt and they fell down the back of it," Laura Lamonby-Parker told the Liverpool Echo.

The couple said the well-preserved letters date from 1934, 1935, 1936 and 1937 and were addressed to Miss Rhoda Taylor.

The couple contacted the previous owners of the house, but they did not have any information about anyone with that name.

The Lamonby-Parkers said they are hoping to return the letters to a relative if they can find more information about Taylor's identity.

