Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 18, 2024 / 5:33 PM

Dog chases raccoon into Alabama cave, gets stuck

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 18 (UPI) -- Volunteer rescuers in Alabama came to the assistance of a dog who chased a raccoon into a cave and became stuck.

The Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit, a volunteer cave rescue team, said its members assisted the Swearengin Fire Department and Marshall County 911 in the rescue of the dog trapped in a cave.

Advertisement

"There had been efforts to rescue the dog prior to contacting us but unfortunately they were unsuccessful. Thankfully, no one was injured in the rescue attempts and once there we were able to go in and successfully extricate the scared animal," the team said in a Facebook post.

The coon hound was safely brought out of the cave using a harness provided by the North Alabama Search Dog Association.

"While the pup was a little wet, cold, and hungry he was, thankfully, unscathed," the post said.

The dog was reunited with his owner and sent home.

Rescuers said they did not encounter the raccoon the dog had been chasing.

"While we did not locate the raccoon, we feel sure he was able to extricate himself without need of our assistance. Raccoons are apparently expert cavers unlike his poor friend," the post said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michigan man correctly predicts $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan man correctly predicts $500,000 lottery win
March 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan who decided a new clerk at his local store was a lucky sign correctly predicted he would win a $500,000 lottery prize.
Spanish driver finds North American snake in her car
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Spanish driver finds North American snake in her car
March 18 (UPI) -- A driver in the Spanish capital called for help from police when she discovered a snake inside her car on the highway.
Indian company cooks up 123-foot dosa to break world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Indian company cooks up 123-foot dosa to break world record
March 18 (UPI) -- An Indian food company celebrated its 100th anniversary by cooking up a dosa measuring just over 123 feet long.
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
March 18 (UPI) -- An England couple in the midst of renovating their home made a surprising discovery behind the fireplace: a stash of letters dating back nearly 100 years.
Woman cleaning out deceased father's home finds live grenade
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Woman cleaning out deceased father's home finds live grenade
March 18 (UPI) -- Army personnel were called to a Quebec home when the deceased owner's daughter made a surprising discovery in a toolbox: a live grenade.
Deer with head stuck in plastic jug rescued in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Deer with head stuck in plastic jug rescued in Pennsylvania
March 18 (UPI) -- A deer spotted wandering for several weeks in Pennsylvania with a large plastic jug stuck over its head has been freed by neighbors.
N.Y. man vows to regain 750-pound, 11-foot gator removed from his home
Odd News // 2 days ago
N.Y. man vows to regain 750-pound, 11-foot gator removed from his home
March 16 (UPI) -- A man whose 11-foot, 750-pound pet alligator was removed by conservation officials from his home in upstate New York this week has vowed to regain custody of his beloved pet.
Venomous snake found 'trying to hide among the undies' in bedroom
Odd News // 3 days ago
Venomous snake found 'trying to hide among the undies' in bedroom
March 15 (UPI) -- A snake catcher was called out to a home in Queensland, Australia, where the second-most venomous snake in the world was found "literally trying to hide among the undies" in a resident's bedroom.
Zookeeper dresses as white tiger for escape drill
Odd News // 3 days ago
Zookeeper dresses as white tiger for escape drill
March 15 (UPI) -- A Japanese zoo held an escaped animal training drill featuring a costumed performer mimicking the behavior of a fugitive white tiger.
San Diego Zoo welcomes birth of dik-dik calf
Odd News // 3 days ago
San Diego Zoo welcomes birth of dik-dik calf
March 15 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the birth of a baby dik-dik, the world's smallest species of antelope.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. man vows to regain 750-pound, 11-foot gator removed from his home
N.Y. man vows to regain 750-pound, 11-foot gator removed from his home
San Diego Zoo welcomes birth of dik-dik calf
San Diego Zoo welcomes birth of dik-dik calf
Missouri museum takes world record for wearing underwear as hats
Missouri museum takes world record for wearing underwear as hats
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
Zookeeper dresses as white tiger for escape drill
Zookeeper dresses as white tiger for escape drill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement