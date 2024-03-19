Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 19 (UPI) -- A Chinese city broke the Guinness World Record for the largest standing lantern with a massive flower-shaped lantern.

Guinness World Records announced the peony-shaped lantern made for the 2024 Spring Festival in the Year of the Dragon at Luoyang's Peony Pavilion measures 147 feet and 8.83 inches long, 81 feet and 5.95 inches tall and 64 feet and 7.59 inches wide.

The lantern was handmade by a team of 200 artisans to resemble a peony, the city's official flower.

The finished lantern weighs in at 99,208 pounds, and requires a 88,184-pound counterweight to remain standing.