March 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Fire Department came to the rescue of a horse stuck in deep mud in a heavily wooded area.

The LAFD said crews responded Monday to the Hansen Dam Recreation Center, in the Shadow Hills area, on a report of a horse stuck in deep mud.

Firefighters said they were unable to use a helicopter to hoist the horse to safety due to the thick surrounding woods.

"Crews diverted some of the water, used shovels to partially dig the horse out, then used a tow strap and a team of firefighters to pull the horse free," the department said.

The horse was examined by members of the Los Angeles Animal Services' Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team and found to be uninjured.