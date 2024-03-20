Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 20 (UPI) -- A pair of Florida women are attempting to create a new Guinness World Record by driving 500 miles down the state's coast in a pair of toy cars.

Cassie Aran and her friend, Lauren, who requested her last name be withheld, are documenting their adventures on social media after setting off from Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville in a pair of ride-on toy cars.

The women are aiming to make the 500-mile drive to the Southernmost Point Buoy in Key West in a time of about two months.

The duo said Guinness World Records does not currently list a record-holder for the longest distance traveled by toy car, but the record-keeping organization approved their application to inaugurate the category.

"This just kind of came as this wild idea because we had these cars as kids," Lauren told WJXT-TV. "We used to ride around with toy cars as kids and have always wanted a Guinness World Record attempt. So we're like, this would be a fun way to kind of honor our childhood."

The record attempt is raising money for animal charities including the Red Panda Network in Nepal, the Costa Rica Animal Rescue Center, the Save a Fox Rescue in Minnesota and the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.