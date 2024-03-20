Trending
Odd News
March 20, 2024 / 4:42 PM

Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars

By Ben Hooper
March 20 (UPI) -- A pair of Florida women are attempting to create a new Guinness World Record by driving 500 miles down the state's coast in a pair of toy cars.

Cassie Aran and her friend, Lauren, who requested her last name be withheld, are documenting their adventures on social media after setting off from Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville in a pair of ride-on toy cars.

The women are aiming to make the 500-mile drive to the Southernmost Point Buoy in Key West in a time of about two months.

The duo said Guinness World Records does not currently list a record-holder for the longest distance traveled by toy car, but the record-keeping organization approved their application to inaugurate the category.

"This just kind of came as this wild idea because we had these cars as kids," Lauren told WJXT-TV. "We used to ride around with toy cars as kids and have always wanted a Guinness World Record attempt. So we're like, this would be a fun way to kind of honor our childhood."

The record attempt is raising money for animal charities including the Red Panda Network in Nepal, the Costa Rica Animal Rescue Center, the Save a Fox Rescue in Minnesota and the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.

Latest Headlines

English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
March 20 (UPI) -- Police in Cambridgeshire, England, responded to a resident's yard to round up an unusual escaped pet: a small pig.
Maryland woman's purse clean-out reveals $50,007 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland woman's purse clean-out reveals $50,007 lottery prize
March 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who never checks her lottery tickets until her purse pocket is full discovered she had won a $50,007 Powerball prize weeks earlier.
Nashville Zoo welcomes rare fanaloka birth
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Nashville Zoo welcomes rare fanaloka birth
March 20 (UPI) -- The Nashville Zoo announced the birth of a rare spotted fanaloka, a Mdagascar-native species also known as the Malagasy civet.
New York woman's missing wallet found in mound of trash
Odd News // 4 hours ago
New York woman's missing wallet found in mound of trash
March 20 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers helped a New York woman search through a mound of trash to find her lost wallet.
Angler reels in alligator from Tennessee lake
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Angler reels in alligator from Tennessee lake
March 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said an angler cast a line into Norris Lake and reeled in something unexpected: an alligator.
Parrot back home after fending off hawks for two days in Texas tree
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Parrot back home after fending off hawks for two days in Texas tree
March 20 (UPI) -- A Texas man's pet parrot is home safe after being stranded for two days in a high tree and fending off attacks from hungry hawks.
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
March 19 (UPI) -- A book on psychedelics was returned to a Colorado library after taking a "long, strange trip" for about 37 years.
Horse rescued from deep mud in Los Angeles wooded area
Odd News // 1 day ago
Horse rescued from deep mud in Los Angeles wooded area
March 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Fire Department came to the rescue of a horse stuck in deep mud in a heavily wooded area.
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
March 19 (UPI) -- A Chinese city broke the Guinness World Record for the largest standing lantern with a massive flower-shaped lantern.
Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
Odd News // 1 day ago
Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
March 19 (UPI) -- A venomous snake that escaped from its owner's home in the Netherlands was found and safely recaptured a month later.
