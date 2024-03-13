Georgia woman's cat found a mile from home after 7 years

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 13 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman's cat was missing for 7 years before being found living with a colony of strays about a mile from home. Liz Gillespie said her lynx point Siamese mix, named for basketball star Kevin Durant, went missing from her Rock Spring home about 7 years ago. Advertisement

"I live next door to 30 acres and woods. And so I just kind of assumed that maybe a coyote had gotten him, and I really didn't think he was out there after so long. I kind of didn't have any hope left," Gillespie told WTVC.

Gillespie said she was shocked to receive a call from the Walker County Animal Shelter reporting that Kevin had been found.

Officials told her the feline had been brought in for testing after a confrontation with a local child, and veterinarians discovered he was neutered and microchipped.

She said Kevin had been living with feral cats only about a mile from her home.

The North Georgia Animal Alliance, where Gillespie works as a volunteer, said in a Facebook post that the now-12-year-old cat is being treated for a minor upper respiratory infection, but is otherwise in good health.

The post said the story should serve as a reminder to have pets microchipped and keep the information on file up to date.

"He is currently resting and getting to know his way around the house again," the post said.