March 13, 2024 / 12:04 PM

Dog rescued from old underground grain storage bin

By Ben Hooper
March 13 (UPI) -- A wayward dog was reunited with her owner in Utah after falling into an old grain storage area filled with garbage and about a foot of water.

Weber County Animal Services said employees at Cache Commodities heard whining coming from a building that isn't used anymore, but they were unable to locate the source.

Animal services officials wrote in a Facebook post that it wasn't until three days later that employees were able to pinpoint the source of the sound as a dog that had fallen down a 10-foot hole in the building's floor into an "old grain storage bin that was full of garbage and a foot of water."

Animal control officers were summoned to the business and were able to lift the dog back up to the ground floor.

"She was so tired when we got there. She wasn't making any noise, she didn't even try to struggle to get up and walk herself," Animal Control Officer Rachel Toone told KSL-TV. "She was shivering, she was shaking, and she was just covered in grime and dirt."

The canine was scanned for a microchip and identified as Mo, a 5-year-old dog who had been missing from her home since Friday.

Mo's owner said the dog apparently got lost after chasing a raccoon on her family's property.

