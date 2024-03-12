Trending
March 12, 2024 / 5:04 PM

Mysterious monolith found on Welsh hillside

By Ben Hooper
March 12 (UPI) -- A mysterious silver monolith has been found on a Welsh hillside, evoking memories of when similar structures appeared around the world in 2020.

Richard Haynes said he was out for a run on Hay Bluff, near Hay-on-Wye, Powys, when he came across the 10-foot-tall metal monolith.

"I thought it looked a bit bizarre and might be a scientific media research thing collecting rainwater," Haynes told WalesOnline. "But then realized it was way too tall and strange for that.

"Then I went up to it and it was about 10 feet tall at least and triangular, definitely stainless steel. It was hollow and I imagine pretty light -- light enough for two people to carry it up and plant it in the ground."

The column is similar to a monolith discovered in a southwest Utah desert in 2020. The monolith was followed by further discoveries in locations including California, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Romania and England's Isle of Wight.

An anonymous art collective called The Most Famous Artist later took credit for several of the U.S.-based monoliths.

No one has come forward to claim responsibility for the Welsh monolith.

