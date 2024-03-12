Starling murmurations cover English village in their poop

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 12 (UPI) -- Residents of an English village said the starling murmurations that have been dazzling onlookers and going viral online have an unfortunate and scatological side-effect.

Locals in Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire, said the birds putting on breath-catching aerial displays over the village also cover their homes, vehicles, sidewalks, roads and lawns with their droppings.

"Even just going out the front door, you end up with poo on your hands because it's all over the handles," resident Katie Emmett told the BBC.

Murmurations feature hundreds of starlings flying together in wave-like formations.

Some locals said the birds have even been known to drop their smelly bombs on the heads of people who stop to watch them flying in formation.

Resident Vanessa Neale told LincsOnline it is a "fantastic sight to see."

"I'd strongly recommend people coming to see them or someone to get some great shots of them," she said.

Not all residents are as in awe of the birds, saying they have been covering their cars with tarps at night to protect them from the rain of poop.