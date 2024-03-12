Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 12 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said there were brief traffic delays on a highway when a pickup truck spilled hundreds of rolls of toilet paper onto the roadway.

The CHP said three boxes of toilet paper fell from the back of the Ford F-350 on the Interstate 5 Freeway near Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita about 12:20 p.m. Monday.

Footage from the scene shows traffic backed up as CHP officers throw rolls of toilet paper over the cement barrier separating the roadway from a construction site.

The CHP said the toilet paper mess was mostly cleared by 12:40 p.m.