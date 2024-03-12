Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 12, 2024 / 1:02 PM

California highway covered in toilet paper that fell from pickup truck

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 12 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said there were brief traffic delays on a highway when a pickup truck spilled hundreds of rolls of toilet paper onto the roadway.

The CHP said three boxes of toilet paper fell from the back of the Ford F-350 on the Interstate 5 Freeway near Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita about 12:20 p.m. Monday.

Advertisement

Footage from the scene shows traffic backed up as CHP officers throw rolls of toilet paper over the cement barrier separating the roadway from a construction site.

The CHP said the toilet paper mess was mostly cleared by 12:40 p.m.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray dog boards commuter train in British Columbia
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Stray dog boards commuter train in British Columbia
March 12 (UPI) -- A British Columbia animal shelter said a stray dog was brought in after taking a solo ride on a commuter train.
'March Meowness:' Library allows patrons to pay fees with cat pictures
Odd News // 20 hours ago
'March Meowness:' Library allows patrons to pay fees with cat pictures
March 11 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts library is allowing patrons with lost or damaged items to pay their fees with an unusual form of currency: cat pictures.
Raccoon wanders into busy Toronto McDonald's
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Raccoon wanders into busy Toronto McDonald's
March 11 (UPI) -- A customer at a McDonald's restaurant in Toronto captured video when a curious -- and presumably hungry -- raccoon wandered into the eatery.
Maryland man's five identical lottery tickets earn a total $250,000
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland man's five identical lottery tickets earn a total $250,000
March 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought five identical tickets for the same Pick 5 lottery drawing and ended up winning a total $250,000.
Scottish students' message in a bottle travels 6 miles in 40 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Scottish students' message in a bottle travels 6 miles in 40 years
March 11 (UPI) -- A woman cleaning up trash on a Scottish beach found a message in a bottle that had been launched about 6 miles away by a trio of schoolchildren in 1984.
Ukrainian strongman uses beard, neck and teeth to break world records
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Ukrainian strongman uses beard, neck and teeth to break world records
March 11 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian strongman put the power of his beard, neck and teeth to the test and broke three Guinness World Records.
Creative cardboard sleds race downhill at Pennsylvania resort
Odd News // 1 day ago
Creative cardboard sleds race downhill at Pennsylvania resort
March 11 (UPI) -- Creatively designed homemade sleds sped downhill for a Pennsylvania ski resort's annual Cardboard Box Race.
Rattlesnake occupies walkway on Texas university campus
Odd News // 3 days ago
Rattlesnake occupies walkway on Texas university campus
March 8 (UPI) -- A campus police officer at Texas A&M University-San Antonio was called into action when a venomous rattlesnake was spotted between two buildings on a main walkway.
Kangaroo 'stampede' interrupts golf games
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kangaroo 'stampede' interrupts golf games
March 8 (UPI) -- Golfers at a course in Victoria, Australia, captured video when their games were interrupted by a stampede of kangaroos hopping through.
Elk rescued from frozen pond in Colorado
Odd News // 3 days ago
Elk rescued from frozen pond in Colorado
March 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado came to the rescue of a young elk that fell through the ice covering a frozen pond.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gray seal spits water stream at eagle in first recorded interaction
Gray seal spits water stream at eagle in first recorded interaction
Raccoon wanders into busy Toronto McDonald's
Raccoon wanders into busy Toronto McDonald's
Kangaroo 'stampede' interrupts golf games
Kangaroo 'stampede' interrupts golf games
'March Meowness:' Library allows patrons to pay fees with cat pictures
'March Meowness:' Library allows patrons to pay fees with cat pictures
Scottish students' message in a bottle travels 6 miles in 40 years
Scottish students' message in a bottle travels 6 miles in 40 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement