Stray dog boards commuter train in British Columbia

Skytrain attendants captured the Boston Terrier and turned the canine over to animal services.
The shelter is now trying to identify the dog's owner so it can be sent home. Officials said the canine will be held for 96 hours before its owner loses the right to reclaim it.
"We can then make the best decision for the animal -- adoption, foster transfer, etc. It has only been 24 hours since the dog was impounded, so we are optimistic that an owner will come forward," an animalo services spokesperson told Daily Hive.