March 12, 2024 / 11:26 AM

Stray dog boards commuter train in British Columbia

By Ben Hooper
A Boston Terrier was brought to New Westminster Animal Services in British Columbia after boarding a commuter train by itself and taking a ride. Photo courtesy of New Westminster Animal Services/Facebook
March 12 (UPI) -- A British Columbia animal shelter said a stray dog was brought in after taking a solo ride on a commuter train.

New Westminster Animal Services said the dog was found unattended aboard a train at Sapperton Skytrain Station and is believed to have boarded at New Westminster Station.

Skytrain attendants captured the Boston Terrier and turned the canine over to animal services.

The shelter is now trying to identify the dog's owner so it can be sent home. Officials said the canine will be held for 96 hours before its owner loses the right to reclaim it.

"We can then make the best decision for the animal -- adoption, foster transfer, etc. It has only been 24 hours since the dog was impounded, so we are optimistic that an owner will come forward," an animalo services spokesperson told Daily Hive.

