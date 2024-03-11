Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 11 (UPI) -- A customer at a McDonald's restaurant in Toronto captured video when a curious -- and presumably hungry -- raccoon wandered into the eatery.

The video, posted to TikTok by user @krinousec, shows the raccoon calmly wandering around the inside of the Scarborough-area McDonald's while customers look on in surprise and amusement.

The raccoon approaches the man recording the video and investigates his legs.

"You like my shoes?" the man asks.

The animal then turns its attention to a jacket on the seat beside the man, which has a faux-fur liner on its hood.

"That's for my son, come over here," the man says.

The man continues to film as the raccoon wanders through the restaurant and attempts to evade an employee trying to lead it to the door with a broom.

The TikTok user said McDonald's employees tried using chicken nuggets to lure the trash panda to the exit, but "he didn't fall for it."