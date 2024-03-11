@krinousec #mcdonalds #racoon ♬ original sound - DDT Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 11 (UPI) -- A customer at a McDonald's restaurant in Toronto captured video when a curious -- and presumably hungry -- raccoon wandered into the eatery. The video, posted to TikTok by user @krinousec, shows the raccoon calmly wandering around the inside of the Scarborough-area McDonald's while customers look on in surprise and amusement. Advertisement The raccoon approaches the man recording the video and investigates his legs. "You like my shoes?" the man asks. The animal then turns its attention to a jacket on the seat beside the man, which has a faux-fur liner on its hood. "That's for my son, come over here," the man says. The man continues to film as the raccoon wanders through the restaurant and attempts to evade an employee trying to lead it to the door with a broom. The TikTok user said McDonald's employees tried using chicken nuggets to lure the trash panda to the exit, but "he didn't fall for it." Read More Maryland man's five identical lottery tickets earn a total $250,000 Scottish students' message in a bottle travels 6 miles in 40 years Ukrainian strongman uses beard, neck and teeth to break world records