March 11, 2024 / 4:36 PM

'March Meowness:' Library allows patrons to pay fees with cat pictures

By Ben Hooper
March 11 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts library is allowing patrons with lost or damaged items to pay their fees with an unusual form of currency: cat pictures.

The Worcester Public Library announced its "March Meowness" program, which runs through the end of the month, will allow library patrons to clear their accounts of fines if they submit a photo or drawing of a cat in place of cash.

"Even if you don't have a cat in your life, you can still draw one," Worcester Public Library executive director Jason Homer told NBC Boston. "Even if it's one of the big cats, like a tiger or a lion, and we'll be excited to see those."

The library said the program was inspired when officials noticed a large number of young patrons had amassed significant fines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said more than 400 accounts were cleared of fines during the first five days of the month.

The library's website clarified that the program is not limited to images of felines: "We will accept honorary cats as well, so you may show us a picture or drawing of a dog, raccoon, orca, capybara or any other animal."

