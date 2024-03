1 of 2 | A bald eagle was found to have evaded serious injuries when it collided with a car in Calvert County, Md., and became lodged in the front grille. Photo by Calvert County Government/Facebook

March 13 (UPI) -- Officials in a Maryland county said a bald eagle was lucky to avoid serious injuries when it collided with a car and ended up with its backside stuck in the front grille. The Calvert County Government said in a Facebook post that an animal control officer and personnel from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office responded when a driver collided with a bald eagle on Route 4. Advertisement

"When the driver stopped, they realized that the eagle was still alive, but trapped in the vehicle's [grille]," the post said.

The animal control officer was able to carefully extract the eagle with help from deputies.

"After a thorough examination, all were relieved to find the bird seemed to be in good health and was quickly released back into the wild," the post said.