March 13 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was called to a family's home to remove a "highly venomous" snake spotted in a 7-year-old girl's bedroom. Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said in a Facebook post that a reptile wrangler named Giffo was dispatched to the Morayfield home on a report of a red-bellied black snake on a prowl in a girl's bedroom. Advertisement The post included a video showing Giffo locating the snake in an otherwise empty doll bag in the corner of the bedroom. "You're hiding, mate, hey," Giffo says. "He's in a bit of denial that he's been caught." The snake catcher explains that red-bellied black snakes have a "very toxic" and potentially deadly venom, but haven't been tied to any deaths in Australia. The snake was relocated to a wilderness area and set free.