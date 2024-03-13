Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 13 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was called to a family's home to remove a "highly venomous" snake spotted in a 7-year-old girl's bedroom.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said in a Facebook post that a reptile wrangler named Giffo was dispatched to the Morayfield home on a report of a red-bellied black snake on a prowl in a girl's bedroom.

Advertisement

The post included a video showing Giffo locating the snake in an otherwise empty doll bag in the corner of the bedroom.

"You're hiding, mate, hey," Giffo says. "He's in a bit of denial that he's been caught."

The snake catcher explains that red-bellied black snakes have a "very toxic" and potentially deadly venom, but haven't been tied to any deaths in Australia.

The snake was relocated to a wilderness area and set free.