Museum attempts world record for underwear worn on head

March 6 (UPI) -- A museum in St. Louis is celebrating a local holiday by asking visitors to wear underwear on their heads for a Guinness World Record.

The City Museum said it hopes to gather at least 314 people on 314 Day -- a March 14 holiday celebrating the 314 area code -- to wear underpants on their heads for a Guinness World Record.

The current record of 270 people was set at a Naperville, Ill., bookstore in 2012 to celebrate the release of a book in the Captain Underpants series.

The museum said underwear -- presumably clean -- will be provided to participants around 1:45 p.m. on March 14, and a Guinness World Records adjudicator will be on site to verify the count.

Officials said they only need 271 people to break the record, but they hope for at least 314 in honor of the holiday.

The museum previously earned Guinness World Records titles for the largest pencil, the longest seesaw and the largest tennis racket.