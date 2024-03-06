Trending
March 6, 2024

Aquarium seeks help naming blue penguin hatchling

By Ben Hooper
March 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey aquarium is asking for the public's help choosing a name for a newly hatched blue penguin, the third member of its species to hatch at the facility in the past few months.

Adventure Aquarium in Camden said the chick hatched just before Valentine's Day and the facility's veterinarians have now determined the baby is female.

The aquarium is asking members of the public to vote on its website for one of four potential names: Lovie, Rose, Valentina and Venus.

Two chicks hatched shortly before the latest arrival were recently named Bananas Foster and Kiwi.

