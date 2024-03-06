Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 6 (UPI) -- A Florida resident's security camera recorded the moment a bear casually strolled up to her car, stood up on its hind legs and used the door handle to get inside.

The Longwood resident's camera captured the bear opening the back door late Tuesday night and rooting around inside for some forgotten snacks.

"We first thought someone broke in," the homeowner told WKMG-TV. "We looked at our security cameras and we couldn't believe it! You can tell this isn't this bear's first break-in."

The homeowner said the only real damage to the car was from the bear's muddy footprints -- and from the rain.

"I'm glad he didn't destroy the inside of the car, but I would've appreciated him at least closing the door before he left in the rain," the homeowner said.

A Golden Gate Estates, Fla., woman wasn't as lucky when a bear broke into her car on Valentine's Day to get some chocolates her boyfriend had put on the seat as a holiday surprise.

Cassidy Simoes said the inside of her car was ripped to shreds by the sweet-toothed bruin.