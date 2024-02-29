Trending
Odd News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 11:53 AM

Oklahoma great-grandmother celebrates her 25th birthday

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old Oklahoma woman is celebrating her 25th birthday Thursday after being born on Leap Day in 1924.

Mary Forsythe was recognized by the Centenarians of Oklahoma and the city of Sand Springs issued a proclamation marking her 100th birthday, but Forsythe has only had her Feb. 29 birthday roll around every four years.

Forsythe said non-Leap Years were an excuse to have birthday parties on multiple days.

"I always thought I was blessed," Forsythe told ABC News. "It was so much fun. We celebrated whenever we wanted to."

Forsythe, a mother of two, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of 11, is celebrating her 25th birthday Thursday with a big party at her local church.

"No gifts, please. I don't want anything to store," she said.

