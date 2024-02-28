Trending
Feb. 28, 2024

Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto Zoo announced a white rhino calf born in late December finally has an official name: Kifaru.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that the calf, known only as "TZTankPuppy" since his birth at the end of 2023, has been dubbed Kifaru, which means both "tank" and "rhino" in Swahili.

The zoo said the moniker is "the perfect fit for this rambunctious baby!"

"Kifaru will be making his first outdoor public appearance to Toronto Zoo guests this spring, once the weather is consistently warm," the post said.

Visitors who can't wait to meet the baby can purchase limited "Baby Rhino Wild Encounter" tickets.

"While the wildlife care team is always protective of new baby animals at your zoo while they bond with their mothers, the team feels he is ready to meet a small number of guests and were keen to get this experience up and running since a portion of the proceeds are being used to help conservation efforts for white rhinos in the wild," officials wrote.

