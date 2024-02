David Schultze said he didn't find out he had won an $8.4 million lottery jackpot until a month after the drawing. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Oregon man learned his lesson about checking his lottery tickets after he discovered he had won $8.4 million a month after the drawing. David Schultze, 68, of Milwaukie, told Oregon Lottery officials he doesn't play the lottery very often, but will buy a ticket when he sees a jackpot "getting up there." Advertisement

Schultze bought a ticket for the Jan. 24 Oregon's Game Megabucks drawing at the Safeway store in Gladstone, but he forgot to check the ticket for an entire month.

The player said he was shocked to discover his ticket was an $8.4 million winner.

Shultze said he doesn't have any plans for major purchases and most of the prize money will probably end up invested.