Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile catcher responded to a Queensland home where a resident found a venomous snake slithering across the clothes hanging in a closet.

Tim Hudson, owner of Hudson Snake Catching, posted a video to Facebook showing the scene he encountered when he arrived at the home in Tallebudgera Valley home.

Hudson found a small-eyed snake, a highly venomous species, slithering across the clothes hanging in a closet.

"What the hell are you doing up there?" Hudson says in the video. "Up in the clothes, that is crazy."

Hudson said he was called to the home by a resident who spotted the snake inside the child's closet.

The snake catcher told 7News he had never seen a small-eyed snake hiding out in hanging clothes before, but the reptiles "do have climbing abilities."