Odd News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 4:54 PM

California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Visitors to Yosemite National Park in California were treated to a rare phenomenon when the reflection of the sun on the falling water created what's known as a "firefall."

Yosemite's Horsetail Fall becomes a firefall only a few times each February when the reflection of the setting sun makes the falling water look like flowing flames.

The phenomenon is rare to glimpse, as the waterfall is often shaded by clouds.

Jay Huang captured video during a recent visit to the park and posted his footage to YouTube.

"This was my first time to capture the complete firefall effects in the last 30 minutes of sunset without any obstruction from clouds, even though I had photographed the firefall multiple times over the last dozen years," Huang wrote.

