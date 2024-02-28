Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Naples, Fla., said they were called to a resident's home to chase off an unusual trespasser: a sunbathing alligator.

The Naples Police Department said on social media that officers responded to "a call about an alligator sunbathing on a resident's dock in Moorings Bay."

Advertisement

Police said the reptilian suspect was not taken into custody.

"When the gator saw the cops, he decided to scram," the post said.

Police offered some advice about living in areas frequented by gators.

"MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife and NPD want to remind you to never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water," police wrote.