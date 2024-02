Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Minnesota brewery shared video of the moment a brewing tank malfunction caused a brewer to be blasted with beer and thrown across a room.

The Back Channel Brewing Co. in Spring Park posted a video to Facebook showing a brewer named Brendan checking systems on a large stainless steel tank.

The video shows a valve breaking off, causing a strong stream of beer to blast out of the tank and hit Brendan in the chest, launching him across the room.

Brendan quickly gets back up and starts trying to plug the hole while other employees rush to help.

The brewery said the New England IPA from the tank has now been dubbed Blow Back and is available in "limited release (obviously)."