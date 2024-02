Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of the scary moment an alligator chased after a golf cart with two people aboard.

Denise Prues said she investigated a rustling sound near her home in Ave Maria and discovered the cause was an alligator walking between her house and a neighbor's home.

Prues captured video as the alligator caught sight of two people taking a golf cart down a nearby path and pursued them.

The video shows the gator lunge at the golf cart and snap its jaws, but the driver was able to speed past the reptile.

Prues' video shows the alligator then gave up its pursuit and continued on to the nearby body of water.