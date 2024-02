A SriLankan Airlines plane was grounded for three days in Colombo, Sri Lanka, after a rat was spotted aboard the plane during a flight from Pakistan. Photo courtesy of StockSnap/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Sri Lanka's national airline said a plane was grounded for three days after a rat was spotted onboard during a flight. SriLankan Airlines officials said the rodent was spotted aboard the Airbus A330 during a flight from Lahore, Pakistan to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Advertisement

The plane was grounded for three days in Colombo while the aircraft was sprayed with poison and technicians checked to ensure the rat hadn't damaged any equipment by chewing through wiring.

Officials said the plane is back in operation, but delays persist due to the three days it was out of service.