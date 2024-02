Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Idaho man on a quest to hold the most concurrent Guinness World Records of anyone in the world gained another title by heading a soccer ball into a target from 52 feet and 5.9 inches away.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records and currently holds 161 titles, is the current No. 2 record-holder in the world after surpassing Ashrita Furman.

Rush is now aiming to hold more concurrent records than Italian record-breaker Silvio Sabba, who holds 182 titles.

Rush kicked off his 2024 project by using his head to hit a soccer ball into a trash can placed 52 feet and 5.9 inches away.