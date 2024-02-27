Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A baa-d boy took a ride in the back of a police car in England after the sheep was spotted wandering close to highway traffic.

Cambridgeshire Police said on social media that officers received multiple calls Tuesday from drivers who spotted a sheep at the side of the A1 highway in Buckden and were concerned the animal could wander into traffic.

Police shared photos of the woolly jaywalker being loaded into the back of a patrol car to be taken in for processing.

"He was a bit sheepish as we herded him into the police car and off the road before taking him to a nearby farm so he could be scanned and returned to his rightful owner," police wrote.

No injuries were reported as a result of the sheep's presence.

"It's not every day we're called to herd sheep," the post said.