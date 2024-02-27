Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 27, 2024 / 1:35 PM

Sheep loose on the highway takes a ride in police car

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A baa-d boy took a ride in the back of a police car in England after the sheep was spotted wandering close to highway traffic.

Cambridgeshire Police said on social media that officers received multiple calls Tuesday from drivers who spotted a sheep at the side of the A1 highway in Buckden and were concerned the animal could wander into traffic.

Advertisement

Police shared photos of the woolly jaywalker being loaded into the back of a patrol car to be taken in for processing.

"He was a bit sheepish as we herded him into the police car and off the road before taking him to a nearby farm so he could be scanned and returned to his rightful owner," police wrote.

No injuries were reported as a result of the sheep's presence.

"It's not every day we're called to herd sheep," the post said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oregon woman's tongue measures 5.21 inches in circumference
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Oregon woman's tongue measures 5.21 inches in circumference
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman earned a Guinness World Record for her unusually sized tongue, which has a circumference of 5.21 inches.
'Literal pancake house' available for three-night rentals in Tennessee
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Literal pancake house' available for three-night rentals in Tennessee
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A breakfast-themed house fashioned after a stack of pancakes, complete with a butter-shaped chimney, is being made available for three-night stays on four dates in Tennessee.
81-year-old named world's oldest fitness instructor
Odd News // 21 hours ago
81-year-old named world's oldest fitness instructor
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- An 81-year-old Texas man who received his personal training certification at age 73 has been named the world's oldest fitness instructor.
Deer breaks into Ontario recreation center, dives into pool
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Deer breaks into Ontario recreation center, dives into pool
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Swimmers scrambled to get out of the water when a deer broke into an Ontario recreation center and made its way to the pool.
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A brave swimmer broke a world record when she went freediving under the ice for a distance of 459 feet.
Small chihuahua puppy rescued from Boston highway ramp
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Small chihuahua puppy rescued from Boston highway ramp
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A 10-week old chihuahua puppy was rescued from a highway on-ramp and very quickly found a new home, animal rescuers said.
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan man received a phone call from a clerk at the store where he purchased his lottery tickets the previous day to tell him he had won $4.37 million.
Musician plays through 81 amps at the same time for world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Musician plays through 81 amps at the same time for world record
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A musician broke a Guinness World Record at the soft opening of a renovated Iowa venue by playing his guitar while hooked up to 81 amps.
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Fans and former employees of the last Hooters to close its doors in West Virginia gathered outside the former restaurant for a candlelight vigil ahead of the building's demolition.
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
Odd News // 1 day ago
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The first-ever Florida Man Games were held in St. Augustine, Fla., featuring events including a mullet contest and a "weaponized pool noodle mud duel."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
81-year-old named world's oldest fitness instructor
81-year-old named world's oldest fitness instructor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement