Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman earned a Guinness World Record for her unusually sized tongue, which has a circumference of 5.21 inches. Portland resident Jenny DuVander said she was reading the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records with her son when she saw there was a category for largest tongue circumference.

DuVander said she always knew she had a large tongue, and after measuring it at home she suspected it might be record-breaking.

Her dentist performed the official measurement by wrapping dental floss around her tongue and then measuring the length of the floss.

She officially earned the record with a 5.21-inch circumference.

"My son, Evan, loves Guinness World Records and pores through the hardcover books every year. My record is definitely inspired by his love of facts and human abilities," DuVander said.

The newly minted record holder said she is proud of her unusual tongue.

"Tongues aren't exactly gorgeous, are they?" she said. "But, they are pretty cool. They're pure muscle and so agile. When you think about it, the tongue is the only muscle that's free to move around like that. We use it all the time to speak and eat. It moves around all day and never gets tired."

She said her massive mouth muscle comes in handy when she is playing the flute.

"A strong tongue is pretty useful for playing fast notes. When you articulate a note on a flute, they actually call it tonguing," she said.