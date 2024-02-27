Trending
Odd News
Feb. 27, 2024

Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in North Carolina are reminding residents to be bear aware after a large bruin was caught on camera squeezing out from home's small vent opening.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission posted a video to Facebook showing the large bear emerging from the small vent opening where it had apparently made its winter home.

The commission did not say exactly where the video was filmed.

"What may initially appear to be just a pile of brush, a crawl space or a hollowed-out tree, may actually be the winter home of a bear, and possibly its cubs," the post said. "If disturbed by humans, a bear may be inadvertently flushed from the den, and if it's a female bear with cubs, she may orphan her cubs if humans do not leave the area immediately."

The commission recommended residents who discover bear dens to "remain calm, leave the area quickly and quietly, and do not disturb the den for the rest of the winter season."

