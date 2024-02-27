'Literal pancake house' available for three-night rentals in Tennessee

|Advertisement
The house is located in Gatlinburg, described by Eggo as "the Pancake Capital of the South."
"Flapjack-loving fans and families visiting this unique vacation destination will be transported into a pancake paradise from the moment they step inside. Breathe in the scent of sweet syrup-infused mountain air. Get cozy in the fluffy pancake beds and bean bag chairs," the company said in a news release.
The kitchen is stocked with Eggo's frozen pancakes, as well as mini pancakes for making smores at the house's fire pit. It also comes equipped with a maple syrup fountain.
The house is listed on HomeToGo for four three-night stays: March 7-10, March 14-17, March 21-24 and March 28-31. Booking opens Wednesday.