Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 27, 2024 / 11:09 AM

'Literal pancake house' available for three-night rentals in Tennessee

By Ben Hooper
The "Eggo House of Pancakes," a breakfast-themed vacation home, is available for four three-night stays in Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Eggo
1 of 2 | The "Eggo House of Pancakes," a breakfast-themed vacation home, is available for four three-night stays in Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Eggo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A breakfast-themed house fashioned after a stack of pancakes, complete with a butter-shaped chimney, is being made available for three-night stays on four dates in Tennessee.

The Eggo House of Pancakes, constructed by Eggo in honor of Wednesday's National Pancake Day, is furnished with breakfast-inspired décor including pancake-inspired beds with strawberries and cream sheets and pillows.

Advertisement

The house is located in Gatlinburg, described by Eggo as "the Pancake Capital of the South."

"Flapjack-loving fans and families visiting this unique vacation destination will be transported into a pancake paradise from the moment they step inside. Breathe in the scent of sweet syrup-infused mountain air. Get cozy in the fluffy pancake beds and bean bag chairs," the company said in a news release.

The kitchen is stocked with Eggo's frozen pancakes, as well as mini pancakes for making smores at the house's fire pit. It also comes equipped with a maple syrup fountain.

The house is listed on HomeToGo for four three-night stays: March 7-10, March 14-17, March 21-24 and March 28-31. Booking opens Wednesday.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

81-year-old named world's oldest fitness instructor
Odd News // 17 hours ago
81-year-old named world's oldest fitness instructor
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- An 81-year-old Texas man who received his personal training certification at age 73 has been named the world's oldest fitness instructor.
Deer breaks into Ontario recreation center, dives into pool
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Deer breaks into Ontario recreation center, dives into pool
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Swimmers scrambled to get out of the water when a deer broke into an Ontario recreation center and made its way to the pool.
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A brave swimmer broke a world record when she went freediving under the ice for a distance of 459 feet.
Small chihuahua puppy rescued from Boston highway ramp
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Small chihuahua puppy rescued from Boston highway ramp
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A 10-week old chihuahua puppy was rescued from a highway on-ramp and very quickly found a new home, animal rescuers said.
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan man received a phone call from a clerk at the store where he purchased his lottery tickets the previous day to tell him he had won $4.37 million.
Musician plays through 81 amps at the same time for world record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Musician plays through 81 amps at the same time for world record
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A musician broke a Guinness World Record at the soft opening of a renovated Iowa venue by playing his guitar while hooked up to 81 amps.
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Fans and former employees of the last Hooters to close its doors in West Virginia gathered outside the former restaurant for a candlelight vigil ahead of the building's demolition.
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
Odd News // 23 hours ago
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The first-ever Florida Man Games were held in St. Augustine, Fla., featuring events including a mullet contest and a "weaponized pool noodle mud duel."
Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Odd News // 3 days ago
Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Flaco, the Eurasian Eagle owl who escaped New York City's Central Park Zoo a year ago, has died after crashing into a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan.
Stowaway snake hitches a ride in Louisiana woman's car
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stowaway snake hitches a ride in Louisiana woman's car
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman returned to her car after visiting a store and discovered she had a stowaway: a yellow-bellied river snake.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
81-year-old named world's oldest fitness instructor
81-year-old named world's oldest fitness instructor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement