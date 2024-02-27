'Literal pancake house' available for three-night rentals in Tennessee

1 of 2 | The "Eggo House of Pancakes," a breakfast-themed vacation home, is available for four three-night stays in Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Eggo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A breakfast-themed house fashioned after a stack of pancakes, complete with a butter-shaped chimney, is being made available for three-night stays on four dates in Tennessee. The Eggo House of Pancakes, constructed by Eggo in honor of Wednesday's National Pancake Day, is furnished with breakfast-inspired décor including pancake-inspired beds with strawberries and cream sheets and pillows.

The house is located in Gatlinburg, described by Eggo as "the Pancake Capital of the South."

"Flapjack-loving fans and families visiting this unique vacation destination will be transported into a pancake paradise from the moment they step inside. Breathe in the scent of sweet syrup-infused mountain air. Get cozy in the fluffy pancake beds and bean bag chairs," the company said in a news release.

The kitchen is stocked with Eggo's frozen pancakes, as well as mini pancakes for making smores at the house's fire pit. It also comes equipped with a maple syrup fountain.

The house is listed on HomeToGo for four three-night stays: March 7-10, March 14-17, March 21-24 and March 28-31. Booking opens Wednesday.

