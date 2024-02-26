Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 5:24 PM

81-year-old named world's oldest fitness instructor

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- An 81-year-old Texas man who received his personal training certification at age 73 has been named the world's oldest fitness instructor.

Tim Minnick, who teaches multiple classes each day at Gold's Gym in Austin, took the Guinness World Records title from California 65-year-old Wendy Ida.

Advertisement

Minnick started working as an instructor after getting his certification from the National Academy of Sports Medicine. He said he was looking for something to keep him active after his wife's death.

"I wanted to do something that I could feel like I'm making a contribution to somebody," he said.

Minnick said he teaches students of all ages, but most of them are over 50 and the oldest is 95.

"We start losing muscle when we're 35 years old or so. Unless you act to keep that going, by the time you get to 75, you're not in good shape," he said. "It's just like buying an insurance policy, in my opinion -- Insurance against failing as you get older."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deer breaks into Ontario recreation center, dives into pool
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deer breaks into Ontario recreation center, dives into pool
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Swimmers scrambled to get out of the water when a deer broke into an Ontario recreation center and made its way to the pool.
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Woman swims 459 feet under ice without oxygen
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A brave swimmer broke a world record when she went freediving under the ice for a distance of 459 feet.
Small chihuahua puppy rescued from Boston highway ramp
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Small chihuahua puppy rescued from Boston highway ramp
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A 10-week old chihuahua puppy was rescued from a highway on-ramp and very quickly found a new home, animal rescuers said.
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan man received a phone call from a clerk at the store where he purchased his lottery tickets the previous day to tell him he had won $4.37 million.
Musician plays through 81 amps at the same time for world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Musician plays through 81 amps at the same time for world record
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A musician broke a Guinness World Record at the soft opening of a renovated Iowa venue by playing his guitar while hooked up to 81 amps.
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Fans and former employees of the last Hooters to close its doors in West Virginia gathered outside the former restaurant for a candlelight vigil ahead of the building's demolition.
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
Odd News // 6 hours ago
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The first-ever Florida Man Games were held in St. Augustine, Fla., featuring events including a mullet contest and a "weaponized pool noodle mud duel."
Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Odd News // 2 days ago
Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Flaco, the Eurasian Eagle owl who escaped New York City's Central Park Zoo a year ago, has died after crashing into a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan.
Stowaway snake hitches a ride in Louisiana woman's car
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stowaway snake hitches a ride in Louisiana woman's car
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman returned to her car after visiting a store and discovered she had a stowaway: a yellow-bellied river snake.
721 members of India's Karbi community walk on stilts for world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
721 members of India's Karbi community walk on stilts for world record
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Members of the Karbi community in India broke a Guinness World Record when they formed a line of 721 people walking on stilts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Guinness World Records revokes title for oldest dog ever
Guinness World Records revokes title for oldest dog ever
Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million
Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million
Apple warns customers not to put wet iPhones in rice
Apple warns customers not to put wet iPhones in rice
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Candlelight vigil held ahead of former Hooters demolition in West Virginia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement