Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A brave swimmer broke a world record when she went freediving under the ice for a distance of 459 feet.

Valentina Cafolla, 27, donned a bright orange wet suit and a monofin to go diving under the ice in Lago di Anterselva, Italy.

Cafolla previously set the record for under-ice freediving without oxygen in 2017, but her record was beaten by Japanese athlete Yasuko Ozeki with a 413-foot swim.

Cafolla, who holds both Italian and Croatian citizenship, retook the record just 36 hours after Ozeki's feat, the World Underwater Federation announced.