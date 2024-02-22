Maryland couple attend record-breaking 135 concerts in one year

|Advertisement
"As we were soaking in the music, energy, and the joy of being in the audience again, a thought struck us," Matthew Brown told Guinness World Records. "Could this be a world record? The idea was exhilarating!"
The Browns spent a total $18,407.24 on concert tickets over the course of the year, an average of $68.17 per ticket.
"Money comes and goes, but the joy, excitement, and connection we've felt at these concerts will stay with us for a lifetime," Matthew said. "These experiences have enriched our lives in ways that money can't measure, so in our view, every penny spent was well worth it!"
The concerts attended by the duo during their record attempt included Beyonce, Lizzo, Pitbull, Sam Smith, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks.
The couple said their year of live shows hasn't dulled their enthusiasm for the live music experience, and they already have plans to see shows including Journey, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day, Paula Abdul and Aerosmith this year.